Election Commission of India: Supreme Court requires more tribunals for Bengal voter revision

The Supreme Court has ordered appellate tribunals in West Bengal to prioritise appeals from citizens who have been excluded from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. In a move to ensure the fundamental right to vote is protected, the court directed that pleas challenging the removal of names take precedence over those contesting the inclusion of names.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana noted that while challenges to voter exclusion carry an inherent urgency, appeals regarding the inclusion of names do not. Consequently, the court has instructed the tribunals to defer inclusion-related cases for the time being to fast-track the disposal of exclusion pleas.

The Court further emphasised the urgency for voters under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, directing that their cases be given top priority due to the upcoming civic body elections.

To address the backlog and expedite the legal process, the Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission (EC) to increase the number of appellate tribunals. This expansion is to be carried out in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

This directive follows earlier proceedings where the court sought a detailed breakdown of pending and disposed-of appeals. The bench had previously asked the EC to quantify the number of additional tribunals required to ensure all grievances are resolved within a stipulated timeframe, after it emerged that a vast majority of voters who challenged their deletion from the rolls had successfully won their appeals.