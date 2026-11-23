Kazakhstan Lawmakers Draft Bills to Cut Public Sector Energy Costs by 11 Billion Tenge

Lawmakers from the Adilet party are drafting legislative amendments to reduce energy costs across Kazakhstan's public sector. According to the National Energy Saving Center, monitoring 20,000 government institutions identified a potential expenditure reduction of 11 billion tenge.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Energy consumption of data centers. Data center maintenance specialists

MP Arman Kalykov stated that the proposed bills include expanding energy consumption monitoring to cover over 5,000 facilities, specifically targeting hospitals, schools, and kindergartens. The initiative also seeks to update energy efficiency requirements for new construction and government procurement processes.

To modernize infrastructure, the lawmakers propose a model where private companies replace heating or lighting systems in public buildings at their own expense. Investors would recoup their costs through the actual savings realized in utility payments. This mechanism is slated for testing via pilot projects in selected regional schools.