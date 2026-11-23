Philippines Extends Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists to 2028

The Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines (DFA) has extended the visa-free entry regime for Chinese citizens by one additional year, with the simplified entry provision now valid until January 15, 2028. The decision, announced on November 23, continues a temporary program that began in early 2026.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Sabang Beach, Palawan, Philippines

Under this measure, tourists from China may stay in the country for up to 14 days without a visa. Officials stated that the initiative originates from the president and aims to boost tourist flows and attract foreign investment.

Visa-free access is restricted to arrivals through two major international hubs: Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila and Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in Cebu. Travelers from the People's Republic of China must present a valid passport with at least six months of remaining validity after the trip, confirmed hotel bookings, and a return or onward ticket to a third country. Those transiting through the Philippines without leaving the transit zone still require a visa.

Final admission decisions remain under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), which conducts thorough checks including screening against watch lists, identity verification, and risk assessment. The DFA plans to coordinate closely with law enforcement agencies to maintain security oversight. Manila continues to use visa-free policies as a tool for tourism, similar to existing programs for citizens of India and Taiwan. This extension for Chinese nationals occurs amid ongoing disputes in the South China Sea, though Philippine authorities emphasize that security concerns should not hinder bilateral economic relations.