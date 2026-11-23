Kazakhstan Targets 20% Domestic Light Industry Share by 2030 via Procurement and Cotton Quotas

Kazakhstan aims to increase the share of domestic goods in light industry sales to 20% by 2030. Minister of Industry and Construction Ersayyn Nagaspayev stated during a government hour at the Kurultai that the sector's production volume is projected to double by 2030 compared to 2025 levels, with employment reaching 35,000 to 40,000 people.

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The ministry's five-year development plan focuses on three levers: procurement reform, guaranteed demand, and financial incentives. Proposed changes to state procurement include extending delivery terms for Kazakh goods to four months and prioritizing producers using local raw materials. To secure demand, the government is negotiating long-term contracts-up to five years-with the quasi-state sector and subsoil users. Additionally, the ministry is considering export quotas on first- and second-grade cotton fiber to drive domestic processing.

Financial incentives, including tax preferences and subsidized loans, will be contingent on signed localization agreements and the achievement of specific performance metrics. Legislative amendments to support these measures have already been prepared.

In the first 10 months of this year, the light industry sector grew by 59.5%, significantly outpacing broader industrial production (9.3%), machine building (22.2%), and the chemical industry (21.9%). Output value for this period reached 208 billion tenge, up from 174 billion tenge the previous year.

Production is currently distributed across textiles (61.3%), clothing (32.2%), and leather and footwear (6.5%). Fixed capital investment in the sector totaled 18.6 billion tenge over the first 10 months, with a target of 40 billion tenge by 2025, compared to 13.2 billion tenge in 2024.