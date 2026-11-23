European officials hit a wall: China refused to lift the veil on the Budapest track deal

China has not yet approved the publication of details regarding the "Budapest-Belgrade" railway contract, according to a response from Hungary's Ministry of Transportation and Investments to a query from the HVG editorial team. The delay is tied to a 2020 law that classified all documents related to the line's construction, including the credit agreement with China, for a period of ten years. At that time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, led by Péter Szijjártó, rejected a request from MP Bernadett Sely to access the deal's terms, citing Beijing's requirement for confidentiality. The Supreme Court of Hungary subsequently upheld this position, deeming the rationale legal.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PeterWiki3, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Budapest, Hungary

Following a change in government, new Transportation and Investment Minister Dávid Vitézi notified the Chinese ambassador in Budapest of the government's intent to officially initiate the declassification process. However, the ministry clarified that this step requires concurrence from Beijing. Approximately eighteen months after Vitézi's statement, the ministry confirmed that it continues to pursue the release of investment information and maintains consultations with the Chinese side. Yet, Beijing has not expressed agreement to publish the documents. Because the project is implemented under an intergovernmental agreement between Hungary and China, restrictions on document access can only be lifted through a joint decision by both parties.

Bureaucratic hurdles are compounded by technical challenges on the project. The Hungarian section of the line, which was scheduled to open passenger services for the new 2026/2027 timetable effective December 13, currently faces no expected launch of passenger operations. Test inspections revealed software failures that Chinese contractors have not yet resolved. The issue stems from the European Train Control System (ETCS), originally developed to meet Chinese locomotive standards and now undergoing its first adaptation to European Union requirements.

The last segment of track on the open route was laid in Köszeg on October 9, 2024. The ceremony was attended by then-serving officials and representatives of contractor V-Híd Zrt., including General Director István Sarvari and Minister of State Jula Budai.