Kazakhstan Central Bank Sets 2027 Base Rate Decision Calendar

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has established its base rate review schedule for 2027, outlining eight decision dates, four of which will follow forecast rounds.

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Decisions will be announced at 12:00 Astana time on the final business day of the designated week, with the new rate taking effect on the first business day of the following week. The scheduled dates are January 22, March 12, April 23, June 11, July 23, September 10, October 22, and December 10.

The base rate functions as the primary lever for the cost of capital. Increases typically raise deposit yields while increasing borrowing costs, encouraging savings to curb inflation. Conversely, rate reductions lower borrowing costs to stimulate consumption and investment. According to the National Bank, the impact of these adjustments on inflation typically manifests over a period of 12 to 18 months.

In 2026, the regulator shifted from a holding pattern to a gradual easing cycle. After maintaining the rate at 18% from January through April, the National Bank implemented a series of cuts: to 17% on June 8, 16.75% on July 27, 16.25% on September 7, and 15.75% on October 27.

This resulted in a total reduction of 2.25 percentage points over the year, bringing the current rate to 15.75%. The final decision for 2026 is scheduled for December 4 at 12:00 Astana time.