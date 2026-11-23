Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported 23,414 registered cases of domestic violence over a ten-month period, representing a 28% increase compared to the same timeframe in 2025.
In response to these reports, authorities issued 19,345 temporary protection orders against perpetrators. Of these, 18,025 orders were issued to men and 1,320 to women.
An equal number of protection orders were issued to the victims of domestic violence. The documented recipients include 17,699 women, 1,128 men, and 520 minors.
The ministry reported the initiation of 535 criminal cases related to domestic violence, an increase of 55 cases over the corresponding ten-month period of the previous year. The current status of these cases is as follows:
The most frequent criminal charges include inflicting light bodily harm (207 cases), torment/abuse (68), domestic violence (41), rape (37), and inflicting grievous bodily harm (32).
Under Article 70 of the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic, which establishes liability for domestic violence, 7,432 protocols were filed. Additionally, 643 protocols were issued under Article 71 for the failure to comply with the conditions of temporary protection orders.
Court rulings based on these protocols resulted in the arrest of 3,901 citizens and the sentencing of 2,362 individuals to community service.
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