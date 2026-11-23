Kyrgyzstan authorities issue over 19,000 protection orders to victims of domestic abuse

Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported 23,414 registered cases of domestic violence over a ten-month period, representing a 28% increase compared to the same timeframe in 2025.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Domestic violence: fear and aggression

Protective Measures and Orders

In response to these reports, authorities issued 19,345 temporary protection orders against perpetrators. Of these, 18,025 orders were issued to men and 1,320 to women.

An equal number of protection orders were issued to the victims of domestic violence. The documented recipients include 17,699 women, 1,128 men, and 520 minors.

Criminal Proceedings and Legal Actions

The ministry reported the initiation of 535 criminal cases related to domestic violence, an increase of 55 cases over the corresponding ten-month period of the previous year. The current status of these cases is as follows:

326 cases have been referred to court;

152 pre-trial proceedings were terminated;

34 proceedings were suspended;

23 cases remain under active investigation.

The most frequent criminal charges include inflicting light bodily harm (207 cases), torment/abuse (68), domestic violence (41), rape (37), and inflicting grievous bodily harm (32).

Administrative Penalties

Under Article 70 of the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic, which establishes liability for domestic violence, 7,432 protocols were filed. Additionally, 643 protocols were issued under Article 71 for the failure to comply with the conditions of temporary protection orders.

Court rulings based on these protocols resulted in the arrest of 3,901 citizens and the sentencing of 2,362 individuals to community service.