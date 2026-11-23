Bishkek pediatric center building 70-bed boarding house for parents of oncology patients

Construction is underway for a boarding house dedicated to the parents of children receiving oncological treatment in Bishkek. The facility is being built on the grounds of the National Center for Maternal and Child Health.

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According to the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, and Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic, the building will cover a total area of 3,500 square meters and will provide 70 places. The layout includes 14 double rooms, a conference hall, a gym, a canteen, and a laundry, as well as a dedicated room for prayer and other auxiliary spaces.

The project is being executed by the Department of Housing and Civil Construction under the Ministry of Construction in cooperation with the state enterprise Kyrgyzkurulush. Funding for the construction is provided by the President's Stabilization Fund, following a directive from President Sadyr Japarov.

Technical reports indicate that work is proceeding according to the approved schedule. Current progress varies by section: floor slab installation has been completed in Block A, columns have been installed in Block B, and concrete pouring for the slabs in Block C is finished.