Kyrgyzstan to liquidate Processing KG after 200 million som capital injection

The Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic, as the sole shareholder, has approved the liquidation of the open joint-stock company Processing KG. The decision was formalized on November 16, 2026.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Bank's capital adequacy

The move follows a period of state financial investment in the entity. According to available data, the state allocated 200 million soms in 2025 to increase the company's capital.

The decision to dissolve the company comes shortly after Processing KG and its head were placed under sanctions by the United Kingdom.