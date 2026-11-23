WFP to expand Kyrgyz farm-to-school supply chains to boost local production

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) intends to expand a project designed to integrate Kyrgyz farmers into the supply chains of national schools, according to Sokjin Han, Deputy Country Director of the WFP.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены A female cook distributes lunch to schoolchildren

The initiative seeks to create a structured market for domestic producers while providing students with access to fresh food. According to Han, the project aims to stimulate the local economy and strengthen the country's overall food system.

Following a pilot phase, the WFP is now evaluating the scaling of the program. The organization intends to provide support to farmers in three specific areas: increasing production volumes, improving storage infrastructure, and establishing logistics for school deliveries.

Under the proposed framework, educational institutions would purchase fresh local produce, providing farmers with a consistent channel for the sale of their goods. The WFP emphasizes that the project is designed to link local agricultural production directly to institutional demand.