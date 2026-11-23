Northern Ontario First Nations data shows 61 per cent of band members died before retirement age

In northern Ontario, the distance between a patient and a hospital is not merely a geographic fact but a determinant of survival and data integrity. A new report titled "Reclaiming Our Health: Exploring Chronic Conditions in Participating Northern Ontario First Nations” reveals that 61 per cent of band members in the region died before retirement age, a figure standing in stark contrast to the 22 per cent rate for Ontario overall. This mortality gap is underpinned by a chronic disease burden that is structurally embedded in the region's service delivery model, where limited local infrastructure forces patients to travel vast distances for critical care, a dynamic exemplified by the death of Miranda Mamakwa, a Fort Severn First Nation member who died at 31 after failing to reach essential follow-up appointments following open-heart surgery.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Douglas P Perkins, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Hospital corridor

The findings, released by Mamow Ahyamowen-an alliance of 11 First Nations health and social service agencies-draw on two decades of health administrative data from 2003 to 2022 covering members of 70 First Nations. The data shows that rates of rheumatoid arthritis in these communities are 14.4 times higher than the provincial average, while chronic pancreatitis is 4.7 times higher and substance use disorders are 4.3 times higher. Alvin Fiddler, Grand Chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which represents 49 First Nations across Treaties 9 and 5 and was not involved in the report's creation, noted that the statistics validate long-standing community testimonies regarding the inadequacy of access to care.

Mamow Ahyamowen was established a decade ago with the specific mandate to return health data to Indigenous communities, shifting the institutional custody of records from non-Indigenous organizations to Indigenous governance structures. Maureen Gustafson, the alliance's knowledge translation and exchange specialist, explained that the longitudinal scope of the study allows for the analysis of trends rather than just snapshots, which is essential for communities exercising self-determination. The alliance's work is funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health, with technical support provided by ICES, an organization also funded by provincial grants, a dependency that highlights the intersection of Indigenous data sovereignty and provincial administrative funding streams.

Structural Constraints and Service Capacity

The report's data must be interpreted within the constraints of the healthcare infrastructure itself. The study notes that administrative data relies on the ability of people to access the system, meaning that lower reported rates of certain conditions in recent years may reflect a failure to diagnose or treat rather than an improvement in health. For instance, while rates of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, osteoporosis, and congestive heart failure have decreased, the report cautions that this could indicate that community members are dying before these conditions can be formally recorded or managed.

Janet Gordon, vice president of community health for the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority, a member of Mamow Ahyamowen, identified physical infrastructure as a primary bottleneck. She stated that the demand for workspace and accommodation at the community level is inadequate, preventing healthcare providers from staying longer to deliver sustained care. The current system operates at capacity, with partners struggling to support communities that face a high disease load. Gordon emphasized that the lack of adequate local facilities forces a reliance on external support that is often delayed by geography and resource constraints.

The alliance is now developing community-specific reports based on this aggregated data, which will inform local service delivery, program design, and priorities for mental health, addictions, and chronic disease management. Fiddler has stated his hope that the report will be presented to provincial and federal governments to secure the resources necessary to address the high disease load, positioning the data as a planning tool for Indigenous governance rather than merely a diagnostic statistic.