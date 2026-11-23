Doxycycline linked to 40% to 54% higher miscarriage risk in new study

A new observational study suggests that doxycycline, a broad-spectrum antibiotic commonly used to treat respiratory infections and acne, may be associated with an increased risk of miscarriage during the first trimester of pregnancy. The research, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, found that women prescribed doxycycline for respiratory infections had a 40% to 54% higher risk of miscarriage compared to those prescribed amoxicillin. For patients treated for acne, the risk was 49% higher, though this finding did not reach statistical significance in the second cohort likely due to smaller sample sizes.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Pregnant woman at a doctor's appointment

The study did not establish a causal link between the medication and pregnancy loss, but it provides new data for clinicians prescribing antibiotics to women of childbearing age. The findings align with existing medical guidance, which already advises against doxycycline use during the second and third trimesters due to animal studies indicating potential interference with fetal bone development. The new research extends this concern to the first trimester, highlighting a potential risk during the critical period of organogenesis and placental development.

Study Methodology and Context

Researchers analyzed data from two U. S. insurers covering approximately 225,000 pregnancies in women aged 12 to 25. Of these, about 220,000 involved treatments for respiratory infections and 6,600 involved treatments for acne. Roughly 4,400 women received doxycycline. The study compared outcomes for women taking doxycycline with those taking amoxicillin, a first-line alternative antibiotic from a different drug class.

The analysis estimated that doxycycline use was associated with seven to 11 additional miscarriages per 100 pregnancies compared to the other antibiotics studied. However, the authors caution that the infection itself can pose risks to pregnancy, and untreated infections increase the risk of preterm birth. Consequently, doxycycline may remain the best therapeutic option in certain cases, particularly when amoxicillin is unavailable or ineffective due to rising antibiotic resistance.

Prescribing Practices and Clinical Implications

Prof. Anick Bérard, a researcher at the Sainte-Justine University Hospital Center in Montreal, noted that most prescriptions for doxycycline in the study were issued before a pregnancy was diagnosed. This highlights a practical challenge: many pregnancies are unplanned, and women may already have a prescription in hand when they discover they are pregnant. Bérard emphasized that prescribers must clearly communicate the risks and advise women not to become pregnant while on the medication.

Despite the findings, doxycycline is classified as contraindicated during pregnancy in many jurisdictions due to its status as a tetracycline, a drug class considered fetotoxic. Bérard referenced her 2017 research, which produced similar results, and warned against over-reliance on animal data. She cited the historical example of thalidomide, which was deemed safe based on animal studies but caused severe birth defects in humans. This underscores the limited reliability of extrapolating animal test results to pregnant women.

The study's primary implication is procedural: clinicians should assess the risk-benefit ratio more carefully when prescribing doxycycline to women of childbearing age. This includes inquiring about potential pregnancy before issuance and educating patients on the importance of avoiding conception during treatment. While amoxicillin remains the first-line treatment for respiratory infections, supply shortages and resistance patterns in some regions, including the United States, complicate clinical decision-making, making the new data on doxycycline's early-pregnancy risks relevant for treatment alternatives.