Bureau en gros confirms five-day breach of online store data

Bureau en gros, the Canadian retail arm of Staples, has notified its customers that a data breach affected its online storefront, staplesprint. ca. The company disclosed that between November 1 and November 5, 2026, an unauthorized party accessed the site and obtained certain personal information belonging to online shoppers.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены A hardware store assistant is looking at a blender

In a message sent to clients on Friday evening, the retailer stated that the compromised data included customer names, email addresses, shipping addresses, billing addresses, order summaries, and encrypted passwords. The company specified that financial information, such as credit card numbers, was not part of the leaked dataset.

While Bureau en gros assessed the risk to affected users as "low," the company issued a direct directive regarding account security. It recommended that all affected individuals change their passwords immediately. Additionally, the retailer advised customers to maintain vigilance against unsolicited emails requesting personal details, a tactic often associated with phishing attacks following data breaches.

The company instructed users who receive suspicious communications not to respond or click on any links. Instead, customers were told to verify the legitimacy of any communication by contacting Bureau en gros directly through official channels.

Bureau en gros operates approximately 300 retail stores across Canada and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario. The incident highlights the vulnerability of e-commerce platforms to unauthorized access, even when specific categories of data, such as financial records, are not directly exposed.