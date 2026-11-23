Abertillery Youth Centre reopens following significant half million pound refurbishment project

In Abertillery, a youth centre has reopened following a £565,000 refurbishment that introduces accredited vocational training, a radio studio, and dedicated wellbeing facilities for local young people.

The project, managed by Blaenau Gwent Council's Youth Service, marks a shift from traditional open-access youth work to a model that combines informal support with structured educational pathways. The new facilities include an upgraded training kitchen where young people can work towards food and barista qualifications, flexible learning spaces, and a dedicated podcasting and radio studio.

Vocational access and funding sources

The investment allows the centre to provide accredited learning and counselling services alongside its existing role as a safe social space. This dual approach is designed to address both immediate wellbeing needs and longer-term educational and employment prospects.

The financial backing for the transformation comes from two distinct sources: £500,000 from the Welsh Government's Community Focused Schools Programme and £65,000 from the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund. This combination of funding reflects a multi-level government investment in local infrastructure.

Service delivery and local governance

Councillor Sue Edmunds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families, described the facility as a space where young people can build confidence and access support close to home. The council frames the refurbishment within its commitment to the Marmot principles, aiming to reduce inequalities and improve health and wellbeing in the community.

The reopening was marked on Wednesday evening by youth workers, councillors, and local young people. By integrating alternative education programmes and targeted support services into a physical community hub, the centre now offers a range of services that extend beyond casual recreational use.