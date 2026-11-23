BC lacks institution to convert 5,770 unsold Metro Vancouver condos into affordable housing

In Metro Vancouver, a record 4,376 completed condominium units remained unsold as of May, a figure that rose 76% in just one year. By the end of September, counts for the entire Lower Mainland reached 5,770 vacant finished units. These are not empty lots or stalled foundations; they are fully constructed homes sitting idle in a market that has ceased to clear them. For prospective buyers with middle incomes, this creates a bifurcated reality: the stock of ownership homes available in 2030 is being determined now, and much of it is priced for a demand segment that no longer exists.

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The disconnect between supply and affordable access is not merely a market fluctuation but an institutional gap. In Metro Vancouver, public and non-profit housing constitutes approximately 5% of the total stock. This figure is roughly half the average for countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). By comparison, in Copenhagen, which ranks higher in global livability indices, about half of households live in social, non-profit, or co-operative housing. In Singapore, a public developer houses almost four in five residents. The gap in British Columbia is not explained by a lack of land or capital, but by the absence of a provincial institution with the specific authority and financial architecture to deploy both at scale.

The Jurisdictional and Financial Limits of Federal Action

Federal efforts to address housing supply, such as the recently capitalized Build Canada Homes Crown corporation, face structural constraints. While the November 5 federal budget allocated $45 billion in total capitalization to the agency, Section 30 of the Build Canada Homes Act caps its borrowing from non-federal sources at $400 million. This limit is less than 1% of the total capitalization, effectively preventing the corporation from leveraging the assets it builds. Without the ability to borrow against the value of completed homes and their future rents, the agency cannot create the long-duration, inflation-linked asset profile that attracts large pools of patient capital, nor can it recycle proceeds from one project into the next.

Furthermore, federal authority over land is limited to federally owned parcels. Zoning and land use are provincial and municipal powers. A federal corporation cannot rezone land in cities like Burnaby or compel municipalities to do so. Consequently, even a fully capitalized federal developer would rely on provinces to deliver housing on land they control. British Columbia holds this land authority but has not built the institutional vehicle to use it effectively for middle-income development.

Institutional Design: The Difference Between Administration and Development

British Columbia's current model houses development functions within BC Housing, an agency primarily designed to administer social and supportive housing. This structure creates a conflict of governance objectives. Subsidy administration optimizes for compliance, fair allocation, and risk avoidance. In contrast, middle-income development requires speed, commercial underwriting judgment, and the ability to generate returns sufficient to cover capital costs and reinvest. When a single organization is tasked with fighting homelessness, managing subsidized rentals, and acting as a commercial equity developer, its mandate becomes diluted. This often results in slower decision-making and an inability to compete for the financial and real estate professionals needed to execute large-scale projects.

The historical lesson from Singapore illustrates how institutional culture affects outcomes. In 1961, a fire in the Bukit Ho Swee squatter settlement left 16,000 people homeless. The newly formed Housing and Development Board (HDB), established just 15 months prior under a more aggressive management style than its predecessor, treated the crisis as a mobilization effort. Within 12 months, it had built thousands of flats and rehoused the victims. This success contrasted sharply with the earlier Singapore Improvement Trust, which, despite building real housing, lacked the authority and financial flexibility to meet the scale of demand. The key difference was not capital, but the governance structure: a standalone entity with a mandate for speed and results, separate from general bureaucratic processes.

Local Precedents and the Opportunity for Bulk Acquisition

Local mechanisms in British Columbia have demonstrated the viability of price-restricted housing. The Whistler Housing Authority has operated for 30 years, managing a portfolio of roughly 1,000 ownership and rental units. Resale prices for these homes are tied to inflation rather than market fluctuations. In one of the most expensive resort markets in the world, approximately 84% of Whistler's workforce resides in the community, significantly exceeding the 75% policy target. This suggests that price-restricted stock can stabilize local labor markets without requiring deep, permanent subsidies for every unit.

The current inventory of unsold condos in Metro Vancouver represents a specific opportunity. According to Real Property Data, more than 60% of these completed, unsold units have two or more bedrooms, making them suitable for young families rather than the single-room "shoeboxes” often assumed. In Ontario, investment groups have already begun capturing this discount. In the third quarter of 2026, they purchased 45% of all new condos sold in the Toronto region. The Building Ontario Fund committed $300 million, mostly as repayable loans, to an initiative converting about 2,200 unsold Greater Toronto Area condos into rentals, with approximately 550 designated as affordable. This structure demonstrates how public capital can be used to leverage private investment for social benefit.

In British Columbia, this transaction has not yet occurred systematically. Rennie's chief economist, Ryan Berlin, notes that if "take-out buyers” were to purchase unsold inventory in bulk and convert it to rental, the headline vacancy and supply numbers would change dramatically. However, without a public institution acting as a counter-cyclical buyer, these assets may remain idle or be absorbed by private funds seeking capital gains rather than providing stable, affordable housing. The province's budget pressure, evidenced by the cancellation of the July 2025 Community Housing Fund intake, has put over 4,000 homes and $21 million in pre-development work at risk. A standalone provincial developer with its own balance sheet and board would be better insulated from such discretionary cuts, as it would hold a financeable asset base rather than relying solely on grant cycles. The mechanism required is not more subsidies, but an institutional shift that allows the province to buy below replacement cost, hold the asset, and provide it to households at a price the free market no longer offers.