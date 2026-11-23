Canada recruits commissioners for independent Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission

The federal government has initiated the recruitment of commissioners for a new independent body tasked with investigating potential wrongful convictions, marking the transition from a ministerial review process to a statutory commission. Justice Minister Sean Fraser confirmed that the Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission will operate independently of the executive branch, police, prosecutors, and the courts, with the specific authority to order new trials or appeals when it identifies a likely miscarriage of justice.

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This institutional shift follows the passage of the Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission Act, also known as David and Joyce Milgaard's Law, which received royal assent on December 17, 2024. The legislation replaces the existing system where the justice minister held sole discretion to review convictions. Under the new framework, the commission will consist of a chief commissioner and between four and eight additional members, each appointed for staggered terms of up to seven years to ensure continuity in its work.

Operational Mechanism and Authority

The commission's mandate is procedural rather than adjudicatory; it does not determine guilt or innocence. Instead, its function is to assess applications from individuals who allege wrongful conviction and determine whether the case merits a return to the courts. Courts retain the ultimate authority to overturn convictions or order new trials. The operating mechanism is designed to address delays in the current system, which has been in place in its current form since a 2002 reform that clarified eligibility criteria and introduced subpoena powers.

According to data released by the Department of Justice, the existing conviction-review regime has completed 236 applications over the past 24 years. Remedies were decided for 36 individuals, resulting in 16 new trials, 18 new appeals, and two rejected applications. Sixteen of these decisions were made within the last five years. Until the new commission is fully operational, the Department of Justice will continue to assess applications through its Criminal Conviction Review Group, a process that can take years. For example, in the case of Odelia and Nerissa Quewezance, who were convicted in 1994, a review was ordered in 2022, and an appeal was not announced until September of the following year.

Context and Implementation

The design of the new commission follows a blueprint developed by former justices Harry Laforme and Jaunita Westmoreland-Traore in a 2021 study provided to the government. The body mirrors similar independent institutions in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and New Zealand. The federal government allocated $83.9 million over five years and $18.7 million in ongoing funding in Budget 2023 to support the implementation of this change.

Advocates for the commission argue that the independent structure is necessary to improve access to justice, particularly for Indigenous Peoples, who constitute the majority of federal prisoners in Canada. While the previous system has exonerated 30 people, the vast majority of whom were white males, the new commission aims to provide a more accessible and potentially faster pathway for those seeking review of their convictions.