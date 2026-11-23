India's Satellite Internet Rollout Awaits Final Spectrum and Security Clearances

India's satellite internet landscape is moving toward a critical operational phase, as the country prepares for the simultaneous entry of multiple global and domestic players. Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt (Retd.), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), indicated during the India International Space Conclave 2026 that the market is poised for significant expansion, though the timeline for commercial rollout remains tied to regulatory milestones.

Photo: Starlink Lieferumfang by Tim Reckmann, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Starlink

The current state of deployment reveals a tiered readiness among the primary contenders. While OneWeb is positioned to launch services, Starlink's entry is contingent upon the final allocation of spectrum. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is planning a longer-term structural play, with intentions to deploy a comprehensive satellite communication constellation by 2029.

The transition from licensing to active service is currently bottlenecked by three primary factors: the finalisation of the spectrum allocation, the establishment of a pricing framework, and the fulfillment of stringent security requirements. Despite having secured licenses, the operators cannot commence commercial activities until these administrative and technical hurdles are cleared.

The process has not been without friction. The entry of Starlink, in particular, has been marked by a disconnect between corporate claims and government positions. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk previously alleged that entrenched business interests were attempting to obstruct the company's market entry. However, the Indian government has formally rejected these claims, asserting that the licensing process remains transparent and uniform for all applicants.

Data indicates a variance in the pace of regulatory compliance among the firms. According to reports, Starlink was the last of the three major entities-alongside Jio and OneWeb-to submit the necessary compliance documentation. This suggests that while the political and corporate rhetoric has been high, the actual technical and legal onboarding process has followed a staggered timeline.

This shift toward satellite-based connectivity represents a systemic change in India's telecommunications infrastructure, moving from a purely terrestrial-based model to a hybrid one. The timing of the rollout will ultimately depend on how quickly the government synchronizes spectrum distribution with the security clearances of the providers.