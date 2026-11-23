Indian Navy allows Agniveers to marry after opting for two-year service extension

The Indian Navy has revised its service regulations to allow Agniveers to marry, provided they opt for a two-year extension beyond their initial four-year tenure. This policy shift comes as the first batch of Naval Agniveers, recruited in late 2022, reaches the end of their first service stint this month.

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Under the original Agnipath scheme, marriage provisions were unavailable for recruits-typically aged between 17.5 and 21-during the initial four-year period. The new relaxation applies specifically to those entering the 'Second Tour of Duty,' a two-year extended service period recently approved by the Union Cabinet.

According to a defence source, the permission to marry is granted to those opting for the extension, although it remains contingent on the completion of mandatory professional and trade-specific training upon joining. Once this training is finished, personnel are entitled to take leave for marriage purposes.

The move is part of a broader effort to make the Agnipath scheme more sustainable and attractive. Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani recently detailed the 'Second Tour of Duty' framework, which extends the total service period from four to six years. To incentivise the extension, the government has increased remuneration: personnel will receive ₹43,500 per month in the first extension year and ₹47,500 in the second, plus applicable allowances. Additionally, the government's contribution to the Seva Nidhi fund will increase to 70% during these two years.

Furthermore, the government has established a pathway for Agniveers to transition into regular, permanent soldiers, provided they meet the necessary selection criteria. While the Indian Navy has already issued orders regarding marriage provisions, it remains to be seen if the Indian Army and Indian Air Force will implement similar changes tailored to their specific operational requirements.