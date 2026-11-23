Ladakh records 70% rural turnout in first local body polls since UT status

The first local body elections held in Ladakh since its transition to a Union Territory in 2019 have seen a significant disparity in participation between rural and urban centres. According to Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, Saturday's panchayat elections recorded a voter turnout of 70.03%, while municipal polls saw a considerably lower participation rate of 52.4%.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rama, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Elections

This electoral cycle marks a critical administrative gap, as the previous panchayat and municipal polls were conducted in 2018. The high rural turnout is being framed by the administration as a clear mandate for democratic processes within the region, serving as a counter-argument to claims that the timing of the polls is problematic.

The turnout figures have entered the political fray regarding the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, scheduled for December 4. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body (LAB) have protested the winter scheduling, asserting that a substantial portion of the population is absent from the region due to the harsh seasonal conditions.

Chief Secretary Kundra has explicitly rejected the claim that 40% of the population is missing, citing the 70% panchayat turnout as empirical evidence that the citizenry is present and engaged. He cautioned against "provocative statements" during the election season and maintained that the December 4 date remains firm.

Beyond the immediate polling, the administration has linked the resumption of high-level political dialogue to the completion of the electoral process. Talks between the Union Home Ministry (MHA) and representatives from the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) concerning autonomy are currently paused. Kundra noted that these discussions are inherently political and must not influence the current election outcome.

Regarding the long-term governance of the Union Territory, the Chief Secretary urged local representatives to engage constructively with the Centre's proposals. He emphasised that the Union Government remains committed to finding a resolution for the region's specific needs under the framework of Article 371 of the Indian Constitution.