FSSAI initiates prosecution against Bisleri and four other firms for unsafe food products

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated prosecution proceedings against five companies, including Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, following the detection of unsafe or substandard food products. Additionally, the regulator has suspended the operating licences of two other firms due to severe breaches of hygiene and safety protocols.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Ivy Main, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Bottles of water in a store

In the case of Bisleri International, the prosecution stems from a packaged drinking water sample that failed to meet the prescribed safety limits for bromate. The product was officially declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Further technical analysis by a Referral Food Laboratory confirmed the presence of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, reinforcing the unsafe classification. As of the reporting deadline, Bisleri International had not provided a formal response to the findings.

Other companies facing prosecution include Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd, where chilli powder samples showed concentrations of the pesticide difenoconazole exceeding permissible thresholds. Tit-Bit Foods (India) Pvt Ltd is also under prosecution; its pre-packed chilli powder contained excessive pesticide residues, and its turmeric powder exceeded the allowed limits for tin.

Furthermore, Mimansa Industries Private Limited has been prosecuted after its walnut kernels were deemed substandard and unsafe. Asha Confectionery is facing similar legal action over chocolate-filled cookies, which the regulator identified as misbranded and unsafe due to inconsistencies in the declared sugar content.

Parallel to these prosecutions, the FSSAI has taken administrative action by suspending the licences of Urmi Lifesciences LLP and Gaur Ayurvedic Store. These suspensions were triggered by failures in maintaining basic hygiene standards and irregularities in the repacking process, respectively.