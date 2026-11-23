Iran proposes SCO network for manuscript digitisation during New Delhi forum

India and Iran have engaged in bilateral discussions to broaden the scope of their cultural cooperation, focusing on the preservation of shared civilisational heritage. The talks took place on the sidelines of the First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum held in New Delhi from November 20 to 22, an event inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Iranian flag

The central proposal from the Iranian side is the establishment of an "SCO Joint Network for Written Heritage and Civilisational Memory." According to the Iranian Embassy, this proposed network is designed as a practical framework for the digitisation of manuscripts, the exchange of technical expertise in restoration, and the promotion of joint research and exhibitions. This initiative seeks to institutionalise the preservation of linguistic and literary heritage across SCO member states.

The technical basis for this proposal is evident in the existing collaboration between the two nations. Dr Faridoddin Faridasr, Cultural Counsellor of Iran in India, highlighted the operations of the Noor International Microfilm Centre. Since 1990, the centre has worked with 72 Indian academic and cultural institutions, resulting in the digitisation of over 150,000 Persian and Arabic manuscripts and the restoration of more than three million pages of historical documents. Current operational synergy is also visible in ongoing joint projects within the state of Telangana, specifically in Hyderabad, for the preservation of Persian manuscripts.

Despite these established technical ties, the current diplomatic status of new initiatives remains exploratory. Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal confirmed that while India and Iran are in constant touch and various ideas were discussed during the summit, no specific new project has been concretised or finalised yet. This indicates a gap between the conceptual proposals put forward by Tehran and the formal administrative approval from New Delhi.

The forum also served as a barometer for India-Pakistan relations. Union Culture Secretary Aggarwal explicitly stated that no formal bilateral meetings took place between the two countries. While informal interactions occurred during conference sessions and banquets, the lack of a scheduled bilateral dialogue underscores the continued freeze in formal diplomatic engagement.

Adding to this distinction, Pakistan's Federal Minister Musadik Masood Malik clarified that his participation was strictly limited to the SCO context, focusing on regional and cultural issues. He specifically noted that the Indus Waters Treaty was not on the agenda, stating that such discussions would only occur if a formal call for talks on the treaty were issued.

Collectively, the proceedings at the Purana Quila reveal a regional dynamic where cultural diplomacy is being used as a functional bridge-most notably between India and Iran through the lens of Persian heritage-while political and territorial disputes with Pakistan remain strictly compartmentalised from the broader multilateral framework of the SCO.