Netherlands views India's ties with Russia as key asset for ending Ukraine conflict

The Netherlands has explicitly identified India's strategic relationship with Moscow as a functional asset in the pursuit of ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During an official visit to New Delhi on November 23, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen stated that India's continued engagement with Russia represents an "added value," suggesting that New Delhi is uniquely positioned to persuade the Kremlin toward a ceasefire.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prime Minister's Office is licensed under GODL-India The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the India-Russia CEOs Forum, in Moscow, Russia on December 24, 2015

The remarks come as the conflict enters its fifth year, characterised by intensified strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and a stalemate in US-led peace negotiations. Berendsen's perspective marks a pragmatic acknowledgement of India's strategic autonomy; rather than viewing New Delhi's neutrality as a hindrance, the Dutch government sees it as a diplomatic channel that remains open while other Western conduits have largely collapsed.

Beyond the geopolitical deadlock in Europe, the bilateral discussions between Berendsen and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted a systemic shift toward diversifying critical supply chains. Both ministers noted a shared objective to reduce dependencies in energy, technology, and critical raw materials-a move toward strategic autonomy that aligns the interests of the EU and India.

This economic pivot is evidenced by tangible industrial integration. A key focus was the memorandum of understanding between Tata Electronics and ASML, the Dutch semiconductor giant. This partnership is central to the development of India's first commercial 300 mm semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, moving the relationship from traditional diplomatic agreements to high-tech industrial implementation.

Furthermore, the two nations addressed the tangible fallout of the war on global food security. Berendsen specifically acknowledged India's efforts to facilitate safe grain shipments through the Black Sea, a region currently plagued by attacks on commercial shipping. This indicates that while the EU views India as a potential mediator for a ceasefire, it already relies on Indian diplomatic leverage to mitigate the war's secondary effects on global markets.

The meeting, the sixth such dialogue this year, also touched upon a proposed India-EU free trade agreement expected in December, which aims to expand cooperation beyond merchandise trade into services and technology. The breadth of the discussions-spanning from the semiconductor ecosystem in Gujarat to the security of the Black Sea-illustrates a strategic alignment where the Netherlands leverages India's unique geopolitical positioning to address both European security and global economic resilience.