Global electrical infrastructure investment to reach USD 32 trillion over next decade

Global investment in electrical infrastructure is projected to hit USD 32 trillion over the next ten years, driven by a systemic surge in power demand from artificial intelligence (AI), broad-scale electrification, and intensified industrial activity, according to a report by UBS.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Energy consumption of data centers. Power substation and transformer

The report highlights a critical shift in energy dynamics: electricity demand in major developed markets is rising for the first time in decades, overcoming previous trends of efficiency gains. This growth is being propelled by a convergence of factors, including the expansion of AI data centres, the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), industrial automation, and a general shift toward greener energy sources. These sectors are now competing for the same limited pool of power generation, grid capacity, and storage resources.

From a financial perspective, UBS identifies a significant opportunity for firms capable of navigating severe supply-side constraints. Companies with established order books, specialized technical expertise in complex projects, and existing production capacity are expected to wield stronger pricing power and enjoy greater revenue visibility.

The scale of the transition is most evident in grid modernization. UBS forecasts that global grid investment will reach USD 500 billion in 2026, with total annual spending across the electrical sector potentially climbing toward USD 3 trillion by 2030.

However, this capital-intensive cycle is not without systemic risks. UBS warns that the pace of deployment could be hampered by rising financing costs, volatile input prices, and bureaucratic delays in securing permits. Additionally, the speed at which data centres are constructed will play a pivotal role in determining the actual rate of investment.

A key bottleneck identified is the availability of critical minerals, specifically copper. The demand for copper is expected to spike due to its necessity in power networks, AI infrastructure, and electrification. With new mine development lagging and ore grades declining in established regions, UBS anticipates a supply crunch that could push copper prices to USD 15,500 per tonne by the end of 2027.

Ultimately, the report suggests that the current investment cycle in electrical infrastructure may be more prolonged and larger in scale than markets have currently priced in, provided that financing and supply-chain hurdles can be managed.