India shifts poverty strategy from direct cash relief to structural barrier removal

India's approach to poverty alleviation has undergone a structural shift, moving from a model of temporary financial relief to the systematic removal of barriers that perpetuate destitution. According to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the strategy has transitioned from simply transferring funds to addressing the root causes of deprivation, a shift that aligns with the principle of Antyodaya-prioritising the welfare of the last person in the line.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Donkeys with cargo by the river in front of the red fortress

The scale of this transition is reflected in recent data from the World Bank's Poverty & Equity Brief, which indicates that nearly 50 crore Indians moved out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, with extreme poverty being almost entirely eradicated. This represents a significant departure from the previous six decades post-Independence, where mass poverty remained a persistent challenge and India was frequently characterised by deficiencies in sanitation, nutrition, and financial inclusion.

The current policy framework operates on the premise that income alone does not end poverty; rather, vulnerability is tied to a lack of basic infrastructure. The government has focused on a multi-pronged implementation strategy to prevent families from slipping back into poverty due to external shocks, such as medical emergencies or lack of housing. Key systemic interventions include:

Sanitation and Health: The Swachh Bharat mission has expanded toilet access, which is estimated to have averted 60,000 to 70,000 infant deaths annually. Ayushman Bharat provides a financial safety net against catastrophic health expenditures.

The Swachh Bharat mission has expanded toilet access, which is estimated to have averted 60,000 to 70,000 infant deaths annually. Ayushman Bharat provides a financial safety net against catastrophic health expenditures. Basic Utilities: The Jal Jeevan Mission has seen rural tap-water connections rise from approximately 3 crore households in 2019 to nearly 16 crore. The Ujjwala Yojana has targeted the transition to smokeless kitchens.

The Jal Jeevan Mission has seen rural tap-water connections rise from approximately 3 crore households in 2019 to nearly 16 crore. The Ujjwala Yojana has targeted the transition to smokeless kitchens. Housing: The PM Awas Yojana has focused on providing pucca homes to ensure residential security and dignity.

Beyond protection, the focus has shifted toward creating economic agency. The proliferation of over 59 crore Jan Dhan accounts has streamlined the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism, eliminating intermediaries. This financial foundation has been complemented by credit facilities like Mudra loans, which provide collateral-free capital for small businesses to rebuild and scale.

A critical driver of this economic mobility has been the empowerment of rural women through Self-Help Groups (SHGs). With 10 crore rural women participating in SHGs under programmes like DAY-NRLM, the system has evolved into a platform for skills and entrepreneurship. This is evidenced by the emergence of 3.7 crore 'Lakhpati Didis', with some progressing toward 'Crorepati' status, reflecting a transition from subsistence to scalable business ownership in remote regions such as Nagaland's Kiphire district.

While these indicators suggest a successful reversal of long-term trends, the administration acknowledges that the trajectory toward Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires addressing new bottlenecks. Future efforts are being directed toward bridging the gap between academia and industry through employment-linked incentives, internships, and apprenticeships, alongside continued large-scale infrastructure investment to ensure connectivity across all states.