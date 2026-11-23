India to launch nationwide packaged water inspection after Bisleri regulatory dispute

The Government of India is set to launch a comprehensive nationwide inspection of packaged drinking water brands following a regulatory dispute involving Bisleri International. The decision comes after a series of conflicting test results regarding the safety of the company's water samples, highlighting inconsistencies in the current quality control process.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Water bottles

The controversy began when the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) flagged a sample of Bisleri's packaged water as unsafe, leading the regulator to initiate prosecution and order the recall of specific batches. The primary technical point of contention was the level of bromate, a chemical byproduct often found in ozonated water, which was initially reported to be above the permissible safety limit.

According to details provided by Bisleri, the issue originated from a batch produced at its Goa facility in September 2025. Out of six samples collected by the FSSAI, five were found to be compliant, while one failed the bromate test. Following the company's appeal, the sample was sent to a referral laboratory. While this secondary test found bromate levels to be within the prescribed limits, it introduced a new concern by flagging the presence of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Bisleri further asserts that an independent analysis conducted at another FSSAI-approved laboratory confirmed that bromate levels were within safety margins. The company claims it submitted these findings to the regulator in February 2026 and received no further communication, leading them to assume the case was resolved. Bisleri has also denied receiving formal notice of the prosecution via email or hard copy.

From the regulator's perspective, the FSSAI maintains that the product remained unsafe due to the initial bromate failure and the subsequent detection of PAHs by the referral laboratory. This discrepancy between initial testing, referral lab results, and independent audits has now prompted the government to expand its oversight beyond a single brand.

The upcoming nationwide checks are part of a broader enforcement drive by the FSSAI targeting food businesses and e-commerce platforms. This move signals a shift toward more rigorous systemic verification of packaged water safety standards across all manufacturers operating in the Indian market.