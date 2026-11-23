India and Nepal discuss $2 billion development package and new rail links

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah have convened in New Delhi for high-level talks aimed at recalibrating the economic and infrastructural architecture between the two neighbours. This visit marks the first bilateral foreign trip for PM Shah since assuming office in March 2026, signalling a critical juncture for India-Nepal trade and energy dynamics.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Railway tracks against the background of sunset

The central economic pivot of the visit is a proposed development package worth $2 billion. While the total figure remains under negotiation, a significant portion is expected to be earmarked for the reconstruction of hydropower projects and residential infrastructure devastated by the glacial floods of August. For Nepal, this represents a vital infusion of capital to restore productive capacity; for India, it is a strategic investment in regional stability and energy security.

Energy cooperation remains the cornerstone of the bilateral agenda. Beyond immediate reconstruction, the leaders are focusing on scaling hydropower exports and integrating grids. This is complemented by the expected signing of new investment agreements in the healthcare and education sectors, diversifying the economic relationship beyond traditional trade.

Logistics and connectivity are seeing a tangible shift from planning to execution. The virtual flagging off of the Saryu-Kamala Express, connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh to Janakpur Dham in Nepal, serves as more than a cultural link. By integrating stops in Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, and Jaynagar, the service opens new corridors for passenger movement and small-scale trade across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This rail link complements ongoing efforts for the Raxaul-Kathmandu line and the Jaynagar-Bardibas links, aimed at reducing the cost and time of cross-border logistics.

The scale of private sector interest is evident in the presence of a 52-member business delegation accompanying PM Shah. The scheduled Nepal-India Business Forum is intended to move beyond diplomatic rhetoric and address specific bottlenecks in trade and investment. Additionally, the development of an integrated check post at Banbasa in Uttarakhand is expected to streamline customs and freight movement, reducing friction for exporters and importers.

Prior to the summit with PM Modi, PM Shah met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to align on transit and trade protocols. The outcome of these meetings will determine whether the $2 billion package and the new connectivity projects can translate into a measurable increase in bilateral trade volumes and energy independence for Kathmandu.