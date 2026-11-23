Bromate breach in Bisleri water highlights ozonation risks in India's bottled water industry

The recent regulatory scrutiny by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regarding bromate levels in Bisleri International's packaged drinking water has brought the technicalities of India's water processing industry into sharp focus. While the company maintains that the issue was limited to a specific batch from its Goa facility-where one of six samples recorded 12 micrograms per litre against a 10-microgram limit-the incident highlights the critical nature of the chemical balance in industrial water treatment.

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The production of packaged drinking water in India is a multi-stage industrial process that transforms raw water into a standardized consumer product. The mechanism is divided into sourcing, purification, disinfection, and packaging, each governed by specific regulatory parameters.

Sourcing and Preliminary Analysis

The process begins with the extraction of raw water from sources such as borewells, rivers, lakes, springs, or municipal supplies. Because the chemical composition varies by source, manufacturers must conduct a baseline analysis of the raw water. This determines the specific treatment train required based on:

Physical parameters: Turbidity, odour, colour, and Total Dissolved Solids (TDS).

Turbidity, odour, colour, and Total Dissolved Solids (TDS). Chemical parameters: pH levels, mineral concentrations, and heavy metal presence.

pH levels, mineral concentrations, and heavy metal presence. Microbiological parameters: The presence of bacteria and other pathogens.

The presence of bacteria and other pathogens. Contaminants: Pesticide residues and toxic elements.

From a regulatory standpoint, establishing a plant requires FSSAI licensing and clearances from State Pollution Control Boards to ensure environmental and safety compliance.

The Purification Train

Once sourced, water undergoes a series of filtration stages designed to remove impurities in descending order of size and nature:

Sand Filtration: Removes suspended solids and larger sediments. Activated Carbon Filtration: Adsorbs organic contaminants, chlorine, and pesticides, improving taste and odour. Micron Filtration: Uses fine cartridge filters to capture remaining microscopic particles. Reverse Osmosis (RO): A semi-permeable membrane process used to strip dissolved salts and minerals. While not mandatory for all products, it is used when source water exceeds permissible TDS limits.

Because RO can strip essential minerals, some manufacturers implement a remineralisation stage, adding food-grade calcium and magnesium to restore the water's mineral profile and taste.

Disinfection and the Bromate Risk

To ensure biological safety, water is disinfected using two primary mechanisms:

Ultraviolet (UV) Treatment: UV light disrupts the genetic material of microorganisms, rendering them inactive.

UV light disrupts the genetic material of microorganisms, rendering them inactive. Ozonation: Ozone (O₃) is injected into the water as a powerful oxidising agent to destroy a wide spectrum of microbes.

The interaction between these methods and the source water is where technical risks arise. Bromate is a chemical by-product formed when ozone reacts with naturally occurring bromide ions in the raw water. The concentration of bromate is a function of bromide levels, ozone dosage, contact time, and pH. Given that the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies bromate as possibly carcinogenic, controlling the ozonation process is a critical operational parameter.

Bottling and Quality Assurance

The final stage is a closed-loop automated process to prevent re-contamination:

Rinsing: Bottles are cleaned with treated water or sanitising agents.

Bottles are cleaned with treated water or sanitising agents. Filling: Automated machinery fills the bottles to minimise human intervention.

Automated machinery fills the bottles to minimise human intervention. Capping: Immediate sealing with tamper-resistant closures to ensure airtight integrity.

The process concludes with batch identification and labelling. Each batch must be traceable, allowing manufacturers to isolate specific production runs if a quality deviation-such as a bromate spike-is detected during regulatory sampling.