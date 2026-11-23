The recent regulatory scrutiny by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regarding bromate levels in Bisleri International's packaged drinking water has brought the technicalities of India's water processing industry into sharp focus. While the company maintains that the issue was limited to a specific batch from its Goa facility-where one of six samples recorded 12 micrograms per litre against a 10-microgram limit-the incident highlights the critical nature of the chemical balance in industrial water treatment.
The production of packaged drinking water in India is a multi-stage industrial process that transforms raw water into a standardized consumer product. The mechanism is divided into sourcing, purification, disinfection, and packaging, each governed by specific regulatory parameters.
The process begins with the extraction of raw water from sources such as borewells, rivers, lakes, springs, or municipal supplies. Because the chemical composition varies by source, manufacturers must conduct a baseline analysis of the raw water. This determines the specific treatment train required based on:
From a regulatory standpoint, establishing a plant requires FSSAI licensing and clearances from State Pollution Control Boards to ensure environmental and safety compliance.
Once sourced, water undergoes a series of filtration stages designed to remove impurities in descending order of size and nature:
Because RO can strip essential minerals, some manufacturers implement a remineralisation stage, adding food-grade calcium and magnesium to restore the water's mineral profile and taste.
To ensure biological safety, water is disinfected using two primary mechanisms:
The interaction between these methods and the source water is where technical risks arise. Bromate is a chemical by-product formed when ozone reacts with naturally occurring bromide ions in the raw water. The concentration of bromate is a function of bromide levels, ozone dosage, contact time, and pH. Given that the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies bromate as possibly carcinogenic, controlling the ozonation process is a critical operational parameter.
The final stage is a closed-loop automated process to prevent re-contamination:
The process concludes with batch identification and labelling. Each batch must be traceable, allowing manufacturers to isolate specific production runs if a quality deviation-such as a bromate spike-is detected during regulatory sampling.
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