India tops IBM Digital Sovereignty Index but faces critical AI control gaps

India has emerged as a global leader in the IBM Digital Sovereignty Index, securing the highest overall score of 79 points, surpassing the global average of 74. However, a deeper analysis of the data reveals a significant disconnect between the perceived confidence of Indian organisations and their actual capacity to exercise and prove control over critical digital assets, particularly in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены The engineer launches a series of tasks to test an autonomous AI agent on a workstation

Digital sovereignty-defined as an organisation's ability to maintain and provide credible evidence of control over AI, technology, operations, and data-remains a complex challenge in the Indian corporate landscape. While 88% of Indian respondents expressed high confidence in their sovereign control, the reality of implementation is starkly different: only 35% actually met the 'Leading' evidence maturity threshold. This suggests a substantial gap between policy aspirations and technical execution.

The vulnerability of Indian systems is most evident in the AI sector. According to the study, 63% of Indian organisations encountered AI-related sovereignty issues, a figure considerably higher than the global average of 44%. This is further reflected in India's AI Intervention Index score of 64.5, which falls below the global average of 68.1. The intervention score specifically measures an entity's ability to override, halt, or reverse automated actions-a critical fail-safe in sovereign technology management.

In contrast, India demonstrates stronger intervention capabilities in other digital domains. The index shows higher scores for operations (81.9), data (83.1), and general technology (81.4), indicating that the sovereignty deficit is specifically concentrated in AI systems rather than general IT infrastructure.

Structural bottlenecks continue to hinder the ability of Indian firms to demonstrate control. A primary constraint is the reliance on third-party vendors; 66% of Indian respondents reported that dependence on external providers for evidence and records impeded their sovereign control, compared to 53% globally. Internal systemic failures also play a role, with 62% citing legacy systems and inconsistent standards as barriers to accessing evidence, and 53% pointing to a lack of clear ownership and accountability.

The practical impact of these constraints is evident in how organisations handle sovereignty tests. While 97% of Indian organisations faced at least one sovereignty-testing event in the last three years, only 36% managed to resolve these situations without material disruption. For 13%, the disruptions were severe enough to necessitate a complete change in technology providers, architecture, or data practices.

Despite these structural weaknesses, Indian organisations are more proactive in auditing their systems than their global peers. Approximately 45% of Indian firms continuously test their digital sovereignty controls or integrate such testing into regular governance processes, significantly outpacing the global average of 33%. This proactive testing trend suggests a growing recognition of the risks associated with technological dependency, even as the tools to mitigate those risks remain underdeveloped.