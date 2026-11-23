India and Nepal have formalised eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and accelerated six strategic infrastructure projects following high-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah in New Delhi on Monday. The agreements signal a shift toward deeper institutional integration, moving beyond basic diplomacy into specialised areas of security, governance, and technology.
The security and administrative framework of the bilateral relationship is being strengthened through targeted academic and professional partnerships. Specifically, the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar will collaborate with the Nepal Police's Crime Investigation Department, while Rashtriya Raksha University will partner with the National Police Academy of Nepal. To address systemic governance needs, the National Centre for Good Governance (under India's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances) has signed an agreement with the Nepal Administrative Staff College to provide capacity-building training for Nepalese civil servants.
Technical and social cooperation has been expanded to include traditional medicine and aerospace capabilities. A new agreement between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Nepal's Ministry of Information and Communication will leverage the South Asia Satellite to establish a robust communication network. Further MoUs focus on sustainable urban development, healthcare, and the development of livestock and fisheries.
The physical integration of the two nations is being pursued through six key connectivity and energy projects designed to reduce logistical bottlenecks and enhance trade efficiency:
Beyond infrastructure, the visit addressed an immediate humanitarian and economic crisis. Prime Minister Modi announced an economic package worth 240 billion Nepalese rupees (approximately $1.62 billion) to assist Nepal in recovering from the devastating floods of August, which resulted in approximately 1,500 deaths and left 5,200 people missing.
This comprehensive package-combining immediate financial aid, long-term energy security, and institutional training-reflects a strategic effort to stabilise Nepal's internal systems while cementing a cross-border ecosystem of interdependence.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Look at the lower hull of a massive cargo ship docked for repairs, and you will see a protrusion that defies conventional expectations of sleek design