San Fernando enforces smoking ban with new signage on McArthur Highway

The City Government of San Fernando in Pampanga is intensifying its enforcement of local smoking and vaping bans in public spaces, with authorities physically marking restricted zones to deter violations.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A person quits smoking

Over the weekend, personnel from the City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO) installed "No Smoking” signage along McArthur Highway, specifically in the vicinity of the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital in Barangay Dolores. This move serves as a visible reminder of the city's ongoing campaign against tobacco use in shared areas.

Scope of the Ordinance

These actions are grounded in City Ordinance No. 2014-007, which strictly prohibits smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes or vapes in all public buildings and offices. The ban also extends to public utility vehicles, explicitly covering jeepneys, buses, and tricycles, ensuring that these modes of transport remain smoke-free for passengers and drivers.

The ordinance further regulates the commercial presence of tobacco products near sensitive locations. It bars the sale and advertisement of cigarettes, tobacco products, and electronic cigarettes within a 100-meter radius of schools, playgrounds, hospitals, churches, public parks, boardwalks, and other facilities frequently visited by minors.

City officials have called on residents to comply with these regulations, framing the ban as a necessary measure to preserve a clean, safe, and healthy environment for the community.