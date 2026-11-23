Supreme Court of India issues notice to Center and Election Commission on anti-defection law PIL

The Supreme Court of India has requested responses from the Central Government, the Election Commission, and the Law Commission regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that calls for a systemic overhaul of the country's anti-defection framework. The petition highlights a growing trend of "strategic resignations" used by legislators to bypass the legal consequences of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana issued notices to the Ministries of Law and Justice as well as Parliamentary Affairs. The legal challenge, filed by A Sethu through counsel R Satish Kumar and Jatin, focuses on a specific loophole in the current implementation of the anti-defection law: the practice of elected representatives resigning from their posts just as disqualification proceedings are about to be decided.

The core of the issue lies in the timing of these resignations. The PIL argues that lawmakers often step down before a Speaker or Chairman can rule on their disqualification on merit. This maneuver effectively renders the disqualification proceedings infructuous, allowing politicians to evade the legal penalties associated with defection and subsequently facilitate political realignments or influence the survival of governments through numerical manipulation.

To address these structural vulnerabilities, the petitioner has sought several specific judicial interventions:

A mandate that resignations tendered while disqualification proceedings are pending or imminent should not automatically terminate those proceedings.

The requirement for Speakers and Chairpersons to issue reasoned orders based on objective evidence to verify the voluntariness and genuineness of a resignation.

The establishment of a more transparent, time-bound, and institutionalised review mechanism to move beyond a purely Speaker-centred adjudicatory process.

A reaffirmation that in the event of a hung Legislative Assembly, the majority to form a government must be tested exclusively on the floor of the House after members are sworn in under Article 188, rather than through external letters of support.

By challenging the current reliance on the Speaker's discretion and the loophole of strategic exits, the PIL seeks to shift the anti-defection mechanism from a tool that can be bypassed by timing into a more rigid legal constraint that ensures legislative stability and accountability.