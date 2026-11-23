The Supreme Court of India has requested responses from the Central Government, the Election Commission, and the Law Commission regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that calls for a systemic overhaul of the country's anti-defection framework. The petition highlights a growing trend of "strategic resignations" used by legislators to bypass the legal consequences of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.
A bench consisting of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana issued notices to the Ministries of Law and Justice as well as Parliamentary Affairs. The legal challenge, filed by A Sethu through counsel R Satish Kumar and Jatin, focuses on a specific loophole in the current implementation of the anti-defection law: the practice of elected representatives resigning from their posts just as disqualification proceedings are about to be decided.
The core of the issue lies in the timing of these resignations. The PIL argues that lawmakers often step down before a Speaker or Chairman can rule on their disqualification on merit. This maneuver effectively renders the disqualification proceedings infructuous, allowing politicians to evade the legal penalties associated with defection and subsequently facilitate political realignments or influence the survival of governments through numerical manipulation.
To address these structural vulnerabilities, the petitioner has sought several specific judicial interventions:
By challenging the current reliance on the Speaker's discretion and the loophole of strategic exits, the PIL seeks to shift the anti-defection mechanism from a tool that can be bypassed by timing into a more rigid legal constraint that ensures legislative stability and accountability.
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