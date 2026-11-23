Guyanese graduate selects 17 scholars for inaugural Commonwealth SIDS cybersecurity scholarship

Waynetta Naughton, a graduate of the University of Guyana with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science achieved with Distinction, has been selected as one of 17 scholars in the inaugural 2026/2027 cohort for the Commonwealth Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Master's Scholarship. The award will enable her to pursue a Master of Science in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics at the University of Huddersfield in the United Kingdom.

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The scholarship programme, a new Commonwealth initiative, is designed to support advanced education and professional development for students from developing Small Island Developing States. While the programme offered a maximum of 20 awards, only 17 candidates were selected for the first cohort. The selection highlights Naughton's standing in the field, following her recognition as Guyana's top candidate in Information Technology Unit 2 of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in 2021, where she also placed second across the Caribbean region.

Naughton's decision to specialise in digital forensics is driven by the technical demands of investigating cyber incidents and analysing digital evidence. The discipline is considered a critical component of protecting national digital infrastructure, individuals, and organisations from evolving security threats. Her academic focus aligns with a broader objective to strengthen Guyana's digital security landscape through specialised expertise in high-stakes problem-solving within digital environments.

Academic Background and Teaching Commitment

Before embarking on her master's studies, Naughton dedicated significant time to education, teaching Information Technology and Computer Science at both the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and CAPE levels at St. Rose's High School. She also served as a tutor for a Security Fundamentals course at the University of Guyana. These roles underscore her commitment to building local technological capacity by mentoring the next generation of tech professionals and encouraging wider participation in the field.

Her early interest in computing was cultivated in the computer laboratory at St. Rose's High School, an interest further developed through the guidance of former teacher Shelroy Thomas, who encouraged continuous learning and personal development. This foundation has carried through her academic career, shaping a professional approach that values both technical proficiency and pedagogical impact.

Upon completion of her studies in the United Kingdom, Naughton intends to return to Guyana to contribute to the country's cyber security capabilities. Her stated goals include helping to establish a professional network of cyber security practitioners in Guyana to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing, as well as supporting training initiatives to build a more security-conscious digital workforce. The scholarship was made possible through the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the United Kingdom and Guyana's Ministry of Public Service.