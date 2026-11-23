Rotary Club of Stabroek integrates on-site medical screening into men's wellness symposium

The Rotary Club of Stabroek expanded access to men's health screening services in Georgetown, integrating immediate medical testing into a two-day community initiative that challenged traditional barriers to healthcare. On November 19, the club hosted its Second Annual Men's Wellness Symposium at Herdmanston Lodge, where participants received on-site health assessments and screenings provided by the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA). This practical step allowed men to undergo testing for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and prostate cancer without waiting for a separate clinic visit, directly linking health education to immediate medical action.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Петр Ермилин is licensed under Все права защищены A man sits on a bed in a dark room, holding his head in a moment of stress or insomnia

The symposium was organized in partnership with GRPA, Woodlands Hospital, Men of Mission, and Brocode: Second Act. While the event included panel discussions and educational sessions on mental health, financial security, and relationships, the provision of direct health screening distinguished it from a purely informational forum. By making testing available at the venue, the organizers addressed a specific gap in men's healthcare access: the reluctance to seek formal medical appointments due to stigma or logistical delays. Delroy Carrington, President of the Rotary Club of Stabroek, emphasized that participants should treat regular medical examinations as a priority rather than postponing attention until conditions become severe.

Medical professionals at the event focused on conditions that disproportionately affect men. Dr. Parmanand Gopie addressed prostate health, urging participants to understand risk factors and undertake screening as recommended by healthcare professionals. Dr. Mahendra Carpen discussed cardiovascular risk factors and the importance of early intervention, while Dr. Triston Griffith focused on mental health, encouraging men to recognize emotional difficulties and seek professional support. The inclusion of these specific screenings at the symposium meant that attendees had a verified opportunity to engage with medical services in a supportive, non-clinical environment designed to reduce hesitation around seeking care.

Beyond physical health, the initiative addressed social and economic determinants of well-being. Carlotta Boodie, a licensed psychologist, facilitated discussions on domestic violence and healthy relationships, highlighting the responsibility of men to foster safe household dynamics. Athalyah Yisrael presented on financial independence, aiming to address economic stressors that often compound health anxieties. These sessions were paired with the practical health services, creating a holistic model where mental, social, and physical health are addressed simultaneously. The Rotary Club of Stabroek, established in 2006, stated its intention to continue this initiative in coming years, maintaining a focus on making health screening and wellness support accessible to men in the community.