Christopher Barnwell's 101 from 34 balls secures 157-run DCC victory over University of Guyana

Veteran Guyanese cricketer Christopher Barnwell anchored a dominant performance for Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), striking an unbeaten 101 from just 34 deliveries to secure a 157-run victory over the University of Guyana (UG) in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Panther Security Inc Second Division T20 competition.

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The match, reported on Sunday, November 22, at the DCC ground, saw the hosts pile up an imposing 238 for four in their allotted 20 overs. Barnwell's innings featured six fours and 11 sixes, demonstrating his ability to dismantle the opposition's bowling attack in a remarkably short period. He received significant support from Jayden Dowlin, who contributed 66 from 38 deliveries including eight sixes and one four, while Lomar Seecharan added 33 runs.

The University of Guyana struggled to contain the onslaught, with Kaiden Smith emerging as its most successful bowler by claiming two wickets for nine runs. Chasing a target of 239 for victory, UG never threatened the score and was dismissed for 81 in 17.3 overs. Ravindra Singh top-scored for the visitors with 22 from 29 deliveries, but the team failed to establish the partnerships necessary to mount a serious challenge.

Daniel Mootoo, Kaylon Callender, Jayden Dowlin, and Mark Cumberbatch each claimed two wickets to complete DCC's comprehensive victory. Barnwell's century remains the standout individual achievement of the weekend, highlighting the explosive batting talent continuing to feature in Guyana's domestic cricket competitions.

Other weekend results

Elsewhere in the GCA Second Division T20 competition, GDF and Everest Cricket Club also recorded victories. At the GNIC ground, GDF defeated Bel Air Rubis by five wickets after restricting their opponents to 122 for six in 20 overs. Leon Andrews led the bowling effort with two wickets for 19 runs before returning unbeaten on 32 as GDF reached 127 for five in 17.1 overs. Rampersaud Ramnauth top-scored for GDF with 38 runs.

Meanwhile, Everest Cricket Club defended a total of 118 for eight against Transport Generals at the Transport Sports Club ground. Transport Generals managed 104 for five in their 20 overs, falling 14 runs short of the target.