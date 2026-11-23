Guyana commissions first Leguan water plant with capacity for 701 households

President Dr. Irfaan Ali officially commissioned the Leguan Water Treatment Plant in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) on Sunday, marking the operational start of the first facility under the Government of Guyana's Water Supply Improvement Project (WSIP).

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Industrial treatment facilities

The facility is designed to produce two million litres of treated water daily, a capacity expected to serve approximately 701 households on the island. This commissioning represents the initial stage of a broader construction programme comprising five new water treatment facilities intended to enhance national water infrastructure.

During the ceremony, President Ali stated that the investment fulfils a specific commitment to Leguan residents and aligns with broader efforts to ensure reliable access to treated water across the country. He emphasised that improved water access is linked to public health and household dignity, noting that the treatment process reduces iron content, thereby mitigating issues such as staining on tiles and water tanks.

The President also connected the availability of reliable water to educational outcomes, referencing previous difficulties faced by families who had to draw water from underground sources early in the morning before children could attend school. He asserted that the benefits of this investment would be immediately visible to residents using their domestic taps.

While the plant is now in service, full island-wide coverage remains in a transitional phase. A new transmission line is currently being installed to connect the Success community to the treatment plant. President Ali indicated that this construction work is expected to be completed within the next month, after which every household on the island will have access to the treated supply.