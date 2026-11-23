Cardiff and Bristol universities set up Wales-specific mental health monitoring for under-16 social media ban

Researchers are preparing to monitor the mental health of young people in Wales to determine whether an upcoming ban on social media use for under-16s actually improves their wellbeing. The initiative, led by Cardiff University and the University of Bristol, is the first study of its kind to focus specifically on the Welsh context ahead of the government's planned regulatory changes.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A woman felling disstressed on her phone

Measuring the impact of a ban

The UK Government expects the restrictions to take effect in spring 2027, following a model similar to Australia's, which covers platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Specific criteria for which services will fall under the UK regulations are yet to be defined.

To assess the real-world effect of these rules, the research team will employ surveys, group discussions, and interviews. Two panels of young people will be involved in shaping the direction of the study, ensuring that their experiences are central to the data collection. The project will draw on data from the School Health Research Network, which includes all mainstream secondary schools in Wales.

The baseline for this investigation comes from the network's 2025 survey of more than 100,000 pupils aged 11 to 16. That data revealed that one in ten reported problems with their social media use, while one in three reported high levels of emotional problems.

Why the research is necessary

Professor Stephan Collishaw, who leads the project at Cardiff University and co-directs the Wolfson Centre for Young People's Mental Health, noted that there is currently limited evidence on whether age-based restrictions genuinely improve wellbeing in practice. He stated that the findings are intended to help policymakers, schools, and families understand the most effective ways to support young people as the new rules take effect.

Dr Kelly Morgan, the director of the School Health Research Network and one of the study's leads, emphasized that having data from across Wales would allow researchers to see how young people, families, and schools navigate the changes.

The Welsh component is part of a broader £9.3 million programme funded by Wellcome. Ten research teams will work with more than 300,000 young people across the UK to examine how the ban affects their lives, with specific attention paid to friendships, sleep patterns, and mental health outcomes.

Dylan, 16, a member of the project's youth advisory board, highlighted the importance of this inclusion. Given the prevalence of social media among this demographic, he stressed the need to "have voices that represent us” in the research process.