Hywel Dda to decide on £6.4m annual stroke care centralisation at Glangwili

Hywel Dda University Health Board is set to decide on Thursday, 26 November, whether to centralise 24-hour specialist stroke care at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen. Papers reviewed by the board indicate that implementing this preferred plan for Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire could increase staffing costs by £6.4m annually, requiring the equivalent of more than 100 additional full-time posts.

Photo: t.me/minzdrav_ru by Официальный канал Минздрава России, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Stroke surgery

Provisional costs and operational shifts

The financial estimates remain provisional, with the board noting that figures may adjust once the specific operational model is finalised and updated with the latest patient data. The majority of the additional expenditure would be directed toward community services and specialist rehabilitation. Under the proposed structure, Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth, Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli and Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest would continue to assess patients with suspected strokes and initiate initial treatment. Those requiring admission to a specialist acute stroke unit would be transferred to Glangwili, while both Glangwili and Bronglais would provide inpatient stroke rehabilitation.

Board officers concluded that maintaining rehabilitation beds at local hospitals outside the proposed specialist units is unfeasible under this model. While some changes at Bronglais could be implemented sooner, the board must still determine whether to invest in establishing work at Glangwili now or await the construction of a new hospital. Even a phased rollout would necessitate immediate investment in community rehabilitation and patient transfer mechanisms.

Patient and local team concerns

Hywel Dda states that current stroke services, distributed across four hospitals, do not consistently meet national clinical standards and lack round-the-clock specialist coverage. However, consultation responses have highlighted significant friction between this centralisation model and local access. According to reports from 19 November, 69% of respondents to the consultation questionnaire disagreed or strongly disagreed that the preferred plan would improve clinical standards, patient safety or staff shortages, compared to 24% who agreed. Common concerns included longer travel times, ambulance availability, and the loss of rehabilitation facilities closer to home.

Ruth Evans, from Narberth, shared her experience of the current system with the consultation panel. Her 90-year-old mother suffered three mini-strokes in a single week, leading to two visits to Withybush Hospital. Evans noted a stark difference in service quality between weekday and weekend visits.

"I first took her into Withybush Hospital on a Thursday, during the daytime, and we saw the stroke specialist, the care we had was amazing,” Evans said. "However, when we went on the Saturday, it was completely different. We had a much better pathway to stroke care on our first visit on the Thursday.”

The Pembrokeshire stroke team broadly supported the idea of consolidating specialist acute care where necessary but warned against removing inpatient rehabilitation from the county. They argued that such a move could make it more difficult for families to visit and participate in patients' recovery processes.

Decision pending

Mark Henwood, the health board's executive medical director, stated that the board will weigh the feedback from both consultation phases against clinical evidence and service planning details. He confirmed that no final decision has yet been made, maintaining that the board's focus remains on ensuring patients with strokes have access to the specialist care offering the best possible outcomes and chance of recovery.