Welsh Government funds £1.3 million conversion of Bargoed's vacant Emporium into nine flats

Construction on the Emporium Buildings in Bargoed is imminent, following the Welsh Government's allocation of £1.3 million towards the conversion of the structure into residential and commercial space. The project centres on the flatiron-shaped building located at the junction of the High Street and Upper High Street, which has remained vacant for over a decade.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bob Linsdell, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Hampshire City

The physical scope of the renovation involves converting the existing shell into nine flats. Planning permission, granted in early 2023, specifies the addition of eight new apartments to the building, which currently contains one existing unit. The ground floor and upper levels will also accommodate a mix of retail, office, or food and drink businesses. DPS Architecture, the agents for the scheme, described the building as a "local feature that warrants both preservation and enhancement,” noting that the renovations will update the unit to meet modern standards while retaining its character.

The funding structure is split between public and private sources. The £1.3 million grant from the Welsh Government covers a portion of the costs, with the remainder provided by the building's owner, 100 Keys Ltd. Fesal Soheil, director of 100 Keys Ltd, stated that the company is committing significant funds to restore the property for "beneficial use,” specifically aiming to provide "modern, high-quality, energy-efficient apartments.”

Local authorities have linked the physical completion of the building to broader economic activity in Bargoed. Cllr Jamie Pritchard, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, indicated that the project will help attract residents and encourage town-centre trade. Cllr Shayne Cook noted that the scheme demonstrates how regeneration and housing investment operate concurrently. Sian Gwenllian, the Welsh Government's cabinet minister for housing, added that bringing people to live in the heart of the town is expected to increase footfall and support local businesses, citing the building's status as a "familiar landmark for generations.”