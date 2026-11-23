UK drivers claim high confidence on vehicle tax rules but fail basic knowledge tests

Most UK motorists believe they understand the rules governing their vehicle tax, yet a new survey suggests that this confidence does not align with actual knowledge. Two-thirds (67%) of drivers claim to understand Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) well, with only 6% admitting they do not understand it at all. However, when asked specific questions about the tax structure, the majority either provided incorrect answers or did not know them.

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The data, drawn from a Censuswide survey commissioned by car retailer Dick Lovett involving 1,000 drivers, highlights a significant disconnect regarding the destination of the revenue. Only 32% of participants correctly identified that VED does not go directly towards maintaining UK roads. A similar proportion (32%) believed it does fund road maintenance, while 36% were unsure. This means 68% of motorists are unaware of how their tax payments are utilised.

Uncertainty also surrounds the taxation status of electric vehicles (EVs). More than half of respondents were unaware of a rule change that came into effect last year. Specifically, only 40% knew that fully electric cars have been required to pay vehicle tax since April 2025, despite the change being in place for more than 18 months at the time of the survey. A further 51% said they were unsure, and 9% still believe EVs are exempt.

The "luxury car tax” or expensive car supplement presented the most confusion. This supplement applies to petrol, diesel, and hybrid cars with a list price above £40,000. Only 15% of drivers correctly identified this threshold. Among those who attempted to answer, the average guess was £37,186, and 45% stated they did not know the figure.

Alex Lee, a motoring expert at Dick Lovett, noted that the supplement can add well over £2,000 to the cost of ownership across five years. He emphasised the gap between perceived understanding and factual knowledge, advising drivers to take practical steps to manage their obligations.

"What stood out for us is the gap between how confident people are and how much they know,” Lee said. "Two-thirds say they understand car tax well, yet most couldn't tell us whether electric cars pay it, what the expensive car supplement threshold is or what happens to the tax when they sell.”

He recommended that drivers check their renewal dates, set reminders, and ensure they can locate their V5C vehicle registration certificate. For those buying or selling, Lee advised asking dealers to explain the tax position before committing to a transaction, noting that this process takes only a few minutes.