Cyngor Gwynedd installs three new charging sites as 99 electric vehicles face range limits

Cyngor Gwynedd's transition to electric vehicles has exposed a physical constraint specific to its geography: the distance required to traverse the county exceeds the operational range of its new fleet.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Electric truck driver with a tablet at the charging station

The authority now operates 99 electric or hybrid cars and vans, representing 46% of its total vehicle fleet of 213. This places the council second among Wales' rural local authorities in the number of low-emission vehicles, according to a Welsh Government report. The target is to reach 100% electric for small vehicles by 2030.

However, the operational reality of Gwynedd's size creates a mismatch between vehicle capability and service requirements. At a Communities Scrutiny Committee meeting on 19 November, staff raised concerns about the limited range of the vehicles, particularly vans, when travelling between distant parts of the county.

Steffan Jones, Head of the Highways, Engineering and YGC Department, acknowledged that early adoption was hindered by "range anxiety.” He noted that current vans achieve approximately 100 to 110 miles per charge. In a large county where the distance from one end to the other can approach this limit, the current range is often inadequate for daily operations without mid-trip charging.

To resolve this constraint, the council is installing charging points at three additional sites to allow the workforce to perform quick top-ups during shifts. The authority currently has 76 charging points county-wide; 74 are rated at 7kW and two at 22kW. Jones stated that the council has received grant contributions from the Welsh Government for this infrastructure and is applying for further funds.

The economic impact of the switch is beginning to show in fuel consumption but is complicated by other maintenance factors. The council reports a projected 5.0% reduction in fuel consumption for the 2026/27 period compared with 2025/26, equating to a saving of 77,113 litres of fuel, valued at approximately £125,027 at September 2026 prices.

While electric vehicles generally require fewer visits to workshops than diesel equivalents, Jones highlighted that EVs are heavier, placing greater stress on tyres. The council is now closely monitoring tyre wear to ensure the correct specifications are purchased. Although fuel purchases have dropped significantly, the cost of charging must be weighed against these additional wear-and-tear expenses to determine the net long-term saving.