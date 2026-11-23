DSWD distributes 25 million pesos in emergency cash to 4647 households in Pampanga province

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributed ₱25.09 million in Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) assistance to 4,647 households across four Pampanga towns on November 13, providing each family with ₱5,400 to address immediate needs during early recovery from disasters.

The beneficiaries, residing in Candaba, Arayat, San Luis, and Sta. Ana, were selected for their vulnerability to the effects of calamities. The total disbursement of ₱25,093,800 was conducted in partnership with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

How the cash transfer works in practice

Unlike standardized relief packs, the ECT program functions as a flexible financial tool. The DSWD positions it as a bridge between initial emergency relief and longer-term recovery, allowing families to allocate funds according to their specific household circumstances. While the funds are intended for essential expenses such as food and medicines, they may also be used to purchase health and hygiene supplies, repair damaged structures, or restore primary sources of livelihood.

This approach gives affected households direct control over how they meet their most pressing needs, rather than receiving goods that may not align with their immediate recovery priorities.

Government mandate and institutional role

The distribution aligns with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure swift and sufficient delivery of government assistance to communities affected by calamities. By providing cash rather than goods, the DSWD aims to enable vulnerable families to access support that corresponds directly to their lived circumstances, facilitating a more responsive transition from emergency response to sustainable recovery.