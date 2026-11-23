Senator Lacson flags triple-funded flood projects in P7.2-trillion budget

Senator Panfilo "Ping” Lacson raised concerns over what he described as potential double and triple appropriations for flood control projects in the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027.

During a media briefing on November 23, the senator stated that several of these infrastructure initiatives had already secured funding in 2024, 2025, and 2026, yet they remain listed in the 2027 proposal. "Not only double, but some flood control projects even received triple budget allocations,” Lacson said. "They were funded in 2024, 2025, and 2026 but were still under the proposed budget in 2027.”

These allegations are distinct from a separate issue involving multi-purpose buildings (MPBs) under the proposed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) budget. Over the weekend, Lacson questioned the appropriations for 3,950 MPBs, noting that this count is separate from the 1,584 MPBs already covered by the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) subprogram for financial assistance to local government units from 2022 to 2026.

Allegations of ghost projects and commissions

According to an initial investigation by the senator's office, some of the listed MPBs appear to be "ghost” projects. Lacson cited one specific case where a project received appropriations from 2024 to 2026, yet no structure had been built at the designated site as of this year.

The investigation also identified alleged commissions of up to 10% associated with these MPB projects. This figure is lower than the 15% to 30% kickbacks previously linked to anomalous flood control projects, which have been the subject of scrutiny regarding DPWH kickback systems.

Planned action during budget amendments

Lacson indicated that he intends to move for the removal of questionable infrastructure projects during the amendment period of the General Appropriations Bill. "We continue to scrutinize the bill and find more of these kinds of appropriations. If there are double appropriations, one should be removed. If there are quadruple appropriations, three should be removed,” he stated.

He also criticized what he termed "papogi spending” in the proposed budget, referring to expenditures designed to appear favorable to the public. This critique included the MPBs and P241 billion in what he described as "fragmented ayuda.” While questioning the continued funding of government assistance programs such as Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP), Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), Lacson noted that he would not necessarily seek their removal, citing existing programs like 4Ps and UniFAST.