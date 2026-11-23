Singapore Homeowners Get One-Time Property Tax Rebate in 2027

Singaporean homeowners will receive a one-time property tax rebate in 2027, a measure announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) to mitigate the impact of increased tax rates. The rate hikes stem from an update to the annual values (AV) of residential properties, which now more accurately reflect market rental prices in specific areas.

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For owners of HDB (Housing Development Board) flats with three or more rooms, the net increase in monthly property tax payments after the rebate will range from just S$2 to S$4. Private home owners will see a slightly higher adjustment, with monthly payments increasing by approximately S$6.

The rebate amount varies by property type. Resident owners of HDB flats are eligible for a rebate equal to 15% of their annual property tax. Resident owners of private homes receive a rebate of 10%, capped at S$100. Notably, owners of small state housing units, specifically one- and two-room HDB flats, remain fully exempt from property tax regardless of changes to the valuation base.

Adjustments to social subsidy thresholds

Concurrently with the tax rebate, the government has raised the annual value thresholds that determine eligibility for social subsidies. Effective March 1, 2027, the first AV tier increases from S$21,000 to S$24,000, while the second tier rises from S$31,000 to S$32,000.

These thresholds directly affect access to support schemes such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Voucher, MediShield Life insurance premiums subsidies, and the Workfare Income Supplement. Households with properties below the new first-tier threshold retain access to higher levels of support, while those in the second tier receive lesser aid. Eligibility for subsidies in any given year is based on the AV data from the preceding year; therefore, subsidy calculations for 2027 rely on 2026 AV figures. This structure ensures that tax rate changes do not immediately disqualify households from their existing benefits, but rather reclassify them into appropriate support categories based on updated market valuations. The government emphasizes that these adjustments aim to preserve eligibility for HDB residents and owners of lower-cost private homes amid rising property values.