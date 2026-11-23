Kazakhstan Integrates 62.6 MW of New Solar Capacity

Kazakhstan has integrated three new solar power plants into its energy grid: Stellar Energy (20 MW) in Mangystau region, Altyn Solar Energy (22.6 MW) in Kostanay region, and Jetisu Terra Power (20 MW) in Zhetysu region. Two additional stations operated by Alhena, with a combined capacity of 30 MW in the Kyzylorda region, are scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2024. These five projects contribute to a broader 2026 target of 245 MW across 10 renewable energy objects, seven of which are already operational.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Solar power plant

Current national renewable energy capacity stands at 3.7 GW, with solar generation accounting for 1.3 GW. In the first nine months of the year, renewable sources generated 7.8 billion kWh, with solar plants providing 1.9 billion kWh.

The state's strategic plan through 2035 targets an additional 8.4 GW of renewable capacity, including approximately 1.8 GW from solar energy. Current project pipelines include 900 MW in development, highlighted by a planned 300 MW facility from China Energy and a potential 1 GW project cluster from Tumar Commerce.