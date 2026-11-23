Quebec Ministry of Education updates teacher certification rules for short-term programs

In September, the Quebec government stopped reimbursing tuition fees for a specific cohort of short-term university programs, leaving enrolled teachers to bear the full cost. The change occurred when the Ministry of Education updated the Regulation on Teaching Authorizations (Règlement sur les autorisations d'enseigner), removing eligibility for public funding because the programs did not yet meet ministerial criteria to grant a teaching license.

The affected programs include specialized graduate diplomas (décret d'études supérieures spécialisées, or DESS) in art teaching and school/social adaptation offered by Université TÉLUQ, as well as accelerated certificates in primary and secondary teaching from Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) and a professionalization certificate from Université de Sherbrooke. These initiatives were launched under the previous provincial administration to encourage teachers already working in schools without full legal qualifications to complete their training. To facilitate enrollment, the government had allocated millions of dollars to cover tuition costs for participants in these specific streams.

Regulatory Shift and Immediate Financial Impact

The practical effect of the regulatory update is twofold: the immediate loss of financial support and the uncertainty regarding the credential's value. Under the previous framework, tuition reimbursement was tied to participation in these accelerated tracks. Following the September update, students enrolled in programs that have not been formally recognized as "qualifying” are no longer eligible for reimbursement. The Ministry of Education stated that the decision aims to ensure "rigorous and optimal management of funds allocated to this measure,” prioritizing reimbursement only for programs that directly lead to obtaining a teaching license (brevet d'enseignement).

For students like Arthur Michaud, a visual arts teacher in Montreal who enrolled in the TÉLUQ art teaching DESS in autumn 2025, the change renders the program financially unviable without altering its core issue: the delay in licensure. Michaud noted that he enrolled primarily because the state would cover the costs, with the expectation that the program would soon be validated for licensure. However, emails from TÉLUQ sent in late August indicated that the program would not receive the necessary authorization to be added to the teaching regulation until 2028, "subject to conditions.”

Institutional Processes and Student Responses

Université TÉLUQ confirmed it is actively working with relevant authorities to obtain recognition for new qualifying versions of its programs. In the interim, the institution proposed that affected students pause their studies while the administrative process concludes. Admissions to these specific programs have been temporarily suspended, though they remain open to currently enrolled students. The university maintains that it is continuing to inform students of developments in the recognition process.

Not all students have paused their studies. Michaud decided to terminate his enrollment at TÉLUQ and plans to enroll in a qualifying master's program at Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) next autumn. He estimates this switch will delay his acquisition of legal teaching status by at least two years. Similarly, Vicky Fafard, a teacher in the Lanaudière region enrolled in TÉLUQ's school/social adaptation DESS, received notification in September that the required ministerial authorizations had not been obtained. Although the university offered her a place in a qualifying preschool/primary education program, she was ineligible due to her focus on adult education and has since paused her qualification project.

Labor Union and Political Context

Teacher unions have criticized the administrative handling of the transition. Annie-Christine Tardif, vice-president for professional life at the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), described the situation as a "botch” (cafouillage), arguing that teachers are "double losers” who must now pay for training that does not lead to a license. Loïc Goyette, president of the Union étudiante du Québec (UEQ), expressed concern that in a labor shortage context, the government is closing pathways for working individuals seeking qualification, noting that teachers were encouraged to enroll in short programs only to learn months later that the financial and professional incentives had lapsed.