AESG Group establishes Brisbane office following the strategic acquisition of Losee Consulting

Engineering and advisory firm AESG has completed its second Australian acquisition in recent weeks by buying Brisbane-based Losee Consulting. The move adds a fourth office to the firm's Australian footprint and brings founder Scott Losee, a co-founder of the Infrastructure Sustainability Council (ISC), into the AESG group. This acquisition signals a deliberate expansion from a focus on building performance into the broader infrastructure networks that connect them, specifically targeting water, transport and energy assets.

The deal sits immediately after AESG acquired The Energy Project Australia, a firm specialising in renewable energy. Taken together, these two acquisitions restructure AESG's sustainability practice. While The Energy Project provides the energy transition expertise, Losee Consulting contributes the infrastructure sustainability framework. This combination is designed to address decarbonisation across the entire built environment, rather than treating buildings and infrastructure as separate silos.

At the centre of this operational shift is the Infrastructure Sustainability Council rating scheme. According to AESG co-founder and managing partner Scott Coombes, the ISC scheme has been applied to more than A$429 billion worth of projects. By integrating Losee Consulting, AESG positions itself to leverage this established benchmark, offering clients a unified approach that spans from renewable energy opportunities to lower-carbon, resilient infrastructure delivery.

Established in 2013, Losee Consulting applies sustainability criteria to a wide range of critical assets, including dams, pipelines, roads, tunnels, rail and high-voltage transmission lines. Its service portfolio includes sustainability ratings, climate risk assessment, carbon footprinting, policy strategy and mandatory climate reporting. The firm's track record includes major Australian projects such as the Inland Rail, Cross River Rail, the Fitzroy to Gladstone water pipeline, and upgrades to the Gateway Motorway and the M1, serving clients including the John Holland Group, BMD and Queensland government agencies.

Scott Losee brings over three decades of experience in sustainability, carbon management and climate adaptation to the new arrangement. He previously led AECOM's climate change and sustainability practice across Australia and New Zealand. Independently, he has verified more than 60 major projects, including significant rail developments in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. Losee will continue to lead the business, which will form the infrastructure sustainability pillar of AESG's broader practice.

Coombes argues that this breadth of capability is a response to client demand for partners who can see the whole system.

"The strongest sustainability outcomes are achieved when teams collaborate throughout a project, not just in sequence,” he said.

The integration allows AESG to pursue larger, more complex infrastructure programs, providing coordinated support from early strategy through to delivery and operation.

Losee described the merger as a values alignment that provides a platform to extend the firm's reach.

"We look forward to helping cement AESG's offerings in Australia, and to leveraging its technical depth to offer our clients more opportunities to be sustainable,” he said.

For AESG, the acquisition is less about headcount growth than about closing the gap between engineering, energy and advisory teams, creating a more cohesive technical base for large-scale infrastructure investment.