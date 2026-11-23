Kyrgyzstan allocates 271 million som for 3% livestock breeding loans

The government of Kyrgyzstan has allocated an additional 271 million som to support the development of pedigree livestock breeding. According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, these funds will be distributed to farmers as preferential loans with an annual interest rate of 3%.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Kyrgyzstan. A shepherd and a flock of sheep

The financing is based on Cabinet of Ministers Decree No. 875-r, dated November 19, which amends a previous directive from February 23. The objective of this additional capital injection is to broaden the access of agricultural producers to low-cost credit specifically for the improvement of livestock genetics.

The credit facilities are managed through two financial institutions: ABank and Eldik Bank. To streamline the process, applicants can submit electronic requests via the IDYIKAN application, utilizing the Tunduk digital identification system for authorization.

The program specifies which breeds of livestock are eligible for financing, covering a wide range of cattle, horses, sheep, and goats:

Cattle: Including Ala-Too, Aberdeen Angus, Aulieatinskaya, Holstein, Simmental, Ayrshire, Hereford, Brown Swiss, and Galloway.

Including Ala-Too, Aberdeen Angus, Aulieatinskaya, Holstein, Simmental, Ayrshire, Hereford, Brown Swiss, and Galloway. Yaks: Aikol, local Kyrgyz, and white yak breeds.

Aikol, local Kyrgyz, and white yak breeds. Horses: Kyrgyz, New Kyrgyz, Thoroughbred, and Russian Trotting breeds.

Kyrgyz, New Kyrgyz, Thoroughbred, and Russian Trotting breeds. Sheep: Alaiskaya, Arashanskaya, Ala-Too, Aikol, Kyrgyz fine-wool, Kyrgyz mountain merino, and Tien-Shan breeds.

Alaiskaya, Arashanskaya, Ala-Too, Aikol, Kyrgyz fine-wool, Kyrgyz mountain merino, and Tien-Shan breeds. Goats: Kyrgyz down and wool breeds, as well as Alpine, Saanen, Nubian, Boer, Kamori, and Bittal.

Eligible borrowers include pedigree plants and farms, importers of pedigree livestock, inseminators, peasant (farmer) households, and individual entrepreneurs specializing in the breeding of high-grade livestock.