Asia Power Index 2026: India secures third place while narrowing distance to China

India has strengthened its position as a major regional powerhouse, ranking third in the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026. With a power score that has risen by 0.5 points to reach 40.5, India has narrowed the gap with China to its lowest level since 2018, signaling a steady upward trajectory in regional influence.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prime Minister's Office is licensed under GODL-India The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the India-Russia CEOs Forum, in Moscow, Russia on December 24, 2015

The index, which evaluates 27 countries and territories across 131 indicators, continues to categorize the United States and China as the only "superpowers" in Asia. The US leads with a score of 78.9, followed by China at 73.6. Notably, the distance between the two giants has shrunk to just 5.3 points-the narrowest margin since the index was inaugurated in 2018-with military capability gaps also hitting record lows.

For India, the gains are distributed across specific strategic pillars. The most significant increase was seen in cultural influence (+2.3), followed by improvements in defence networks (+2.1), future resources (+1.2), and military capability (+0.5). The growth in defence networks is attributed to increased regional engagement and the export of BrahMos missiles to Southeast Asian nations. Furthermore, India remains one of the few regional actors whose economic relationships have remained stable, resisting the broader trend of weakening trade ties.

On the leadership front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rated as the second-most effective regional leader, trailing only Xi Jinping. However, the report notes a discrepancy between regional effectiveness and global perception, observing that India's relatively low profile during the Gulf conflict hindered views of the Prime Minister's global leadership.

Despite these gains, structural constraints persist. India recorded a slight dip in economic capability (-0.7), with its final score in this category standing at 26.4, compared to a much higher diplomatic influence score of 70.3 and a cultural influence score of 43.8. This highlights a persistent gap between India's diplomatic and cultural reach and its raw economic power.

Conversely, the US has seen a significant decline in diplomatic influence, which fell by 6 points to 76.7-its largest drop on record. This decline is linked to a series of geopolitical frictions, including the Iran war, the imposition of punitive tariffs, and domestic pressures to reduce military exercises with South Korea.

Hunter Marston, Director of the Southeast Asia Program and Asia Power Index, suggests that while shifts are occurring, the fundamental structure of Asian power remains bipolar. According to Marston, neither the rise of middle powers nor a shift toward authoritarian alignment has been sufficient to displace the dominance of the US and China.