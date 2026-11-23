Singapore approves Hainan as first Chinese province to export poultry and eggs

Singapore and China formalised 29 new agreements at the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) held on November 23, 2026. The bilateral platform, which serves as the apex body for reviewing cooperation between the two nations, was co-chaired by Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade), Gan Kim Yong, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

Among the key institutional developments announced during the visit, which ran from November 22 to 23, was Singapore's approval for Hainan to export poultry and eggs. Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary stated that Hainan has become the first Chinese province authorised to ship frozen and chilled poultry and shell eggs to Singapore. This regulatory change expands the import supply for products such as Hainanese goose and Wenchang chicken, adding to the existing import options available to Singaporean consumers and businesses.

Expansion of Digital and Customs Cooperation

The agreements signed during the JCBC cover a broad spectrum of administrative and trade mechanisms, including digital trade, customs cooperation, and agricultural technology. A memorandum of understanding on digital trade was established between Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, China's Ministry of Commerce, and the Chongqing Municipal Government. This framework aims to create a more efficient digital trade ecosystem linking Southeast Asia and western China, with a specific focus on the digitalisation and cross-border recognition of electronic trade documents.

In the realm of customs administration, the two countries signed memoranda of understanding to establish a smart customs cooperation partnership. This initiative is designed to advance intelligent customs controls and facilitate trade through the exchange of technology-driven practices. Additionally, a renewed cooperation agreement was signed between Singapore Customs and China's General Administration of Customs, expanding their collaborative focus on new technologies and smart customs controls.

Flagship Projects and Industrial Development

Three Joint Steering Council meetings were convened during the session to review the progress of Singapore and China's three flagship government-to-government projects: the Suzhou Industrial Park, Tianjin Eco-City, and the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity. These reviews assessed the ongoing implementation and outcomes of the long-standing joint ventures.

Furthermore, the two nations agreed to establish an economic corridor connecting China's Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region with Southeast Asia. This structure is intended to support Singapore companies in establishing operations within the Xiongan New Area and Tianjin Eco-City, while simultaneously providing a channel for Chinese enterprises seeking to expand into Singapore and the wider region. JTC Corporation and the Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative Committee also signed an agreement to promote digital and intelligent industrial development, covering the international expansion of such enterprises and investment promotion.

Other Institutional Agreements

The 29 agreements also include frameworks for cooperation in public health, medical regulatory cooperation, and agricultural science. In the services sector, the parties renewed their memorandum of understanding on trade in services, a cooperation framework first established in 2013. The renewed agreement deepens collaboration in sectors such as healthcare, eldercare, tourism, legal services, sustainability, and digital trade.

In the sports domain, the Singapore National Olympic Council and the Chinese Olympic Committee signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen bilateral exchanges. This agreement provides a framework for regular dialogue, closer collaboration on international sporting affairs, and increased participation of athletes in competitions within both countries. At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong noted that both sides continued to adapt to changing circumstances, leveraging complementary strengths to identify new areas of practical cooperation.