Kazakhstan Individual Bank Deposits Hit 30.7 Trillion Tenge Amid Sector Divergences

Total individual deposits in Kazakhstan's banking sector reached 30.7 trillion tenge by the end of September 2026. This represents a 16% year-over-year increase of 4.2 trillion tenge, according to data from Ranking. kz. However, this aggregate growth masked significant divergences within the sector, with eight banks reporting a net outflow of individual funds totaling approximately 184 billion tenge.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Kazakhstan, Central Bank of Kazakhstan

Alatau City Bank recorded the largest absolute decline in individual deposits, with balances dropping by 68.6 billion tenge, or 8.9%, from 769.8 billion to 701.2 billion tenge. The Eurasian Bank followed with a decrease of 57.1 billion tenge, a 4.9% reduction that brought its deposit base from 1.16 trillion to 1.1 trillion tenge. Altyn Bank saw a third-place ranking in terms of absolute losses, with deposits shrinking by 35.2 billion tenge, or 8.9%, from 396.4 billion to 361.3 billion tenge.

Several other institutions experienced smaller nominal losses but more significant proportional declines. VTB Bank Kazakhstan saw its individual deposits fall by 21.7%, a drop of 8.8 billion tenge from 40.8 billion to 31.9 billion tenge. KZI Bank reported a 12.7% decrease, amounting to 5.4 billion tenge, reducing its balance from 42.8 billion to 37.4 billion tenge. Shinhan Bank Kazakhstan experienced a 36.5% decline of 3.1 billion tenge, while Bank of China in Kazakhstan recorded a 52.3% reduction of 1.5 billion tenge.

The most severe relative drop occurred at Zaman-Bank, where individual deposits plummeted by 93%, shrinking from 5.3 billion to 371 million tenge, an absolute loss of 4.9 billion tenge. Citibank Kazakhstan also reported a complete withdrawal of individual funds, with balances falling from 2.6 million tenge to zero. According to Ranking. kz, this is consistent with the bank's corporate focus, particularly in the oil extraction sector, which means retail depositors do not form the core of its client base.

In terms of broader market conditions, average interest rates on specific types of deposits in Kazakhstani banks reached 18.6% per annum by the end of the third quarter of 2026.